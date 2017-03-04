siminiblocker: Trying to work out a faster coloring process….
Trying to work out a faster coloring process. Sort of getting there, and so kept going… and going.
Eleanor and Park, I just can’t quit you.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2lJrqsR.
