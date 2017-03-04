« if porn blogs have fucking kids then uhhhh i think the porn blogs have bigger problems than just being porn blogs????? this is me pedantically nitpicking your word choice. although i have to say your tags did make me laugh.

lovingprideandprejudice: The five Bennet girls risk a life of…

lovingprideandprejudice:

The five Bennet girls risk a life of poverty if they do not marry in a timely fashion. Even scenes that appear steeped in romance make this reality evident.
“In the scene when Bingley asks Jane to marry him, for instance, Jane appears bubbly with anticipation. But there is a sense of waiting, of Jane not being able to move, to speak, in that scene. She is so powerless, waiting for her future. It’s heartbreaking.”

(Joe Wright, Director)

