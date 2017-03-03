areddhels: The land of Nevrast lay at the coast of the Great…

The land of Nevrast lay at the coast of the Great Sea (Belegaer) in Middle-earth. Nevrast was the centre of an elven kingdom of Turgon for about a century until F.A. 125, when the people began their trek to Gondolin. Turgon’s capital (and it seems the only city of Nevrast) was Vinyamar. The land was not permanently inhabited after that, and indeed was utterly abandoned until Tuor came there, guided by Ulmo.