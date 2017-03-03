“He will do much more damage before he departs the scene, to become a subject of horrified wonder in our grandchildren’s history books. To repair the damage he will have done Americans must give particular care to how they educate their children, not only in love of country but in fair-mindedness; not only in democratic processes but democratic values.”

– Eliot A. Cohen Responds to Donald Trump’s First Week – The Atlantic (via the-eldest-woman-on)

