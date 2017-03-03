« msknope: How did you know when you were in love with your…
areddhels: The land of Nevrast lay at the coast of the Great… »

“He will do much more damage before he departs the scene, to become a subject of horrified wonder in…”

“He will do much more damage before he departs the scene, to become a subject of horrified wonder in our grandchildren’s history books. To repair the damage he will have done Americans must give particular care to how they educate their children, not only in love of country but in fair-mindedness; not only in democratic processes but democratic values.”

Eliot A. Cohen Responds to Donald Trump’s First Week – The Atlantic (via the-eldest-woman-on)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mTXZ8p.

Tags: politics, redacted.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, March 3rd, 2017 at 7:04 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

Logged in as nieivesonstefa. Logout »

 

Skip to toolbar Log Out