brooklynbridgebirds:Downy WoodpeckerBrooklyn Bridge Park, Pier…

Downy Woodpecker
Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 4

Where to find them: This female was busy inspecting the cracks of the small trees and tree supports (shown here) for insects at Pier 4, at the foot of the sloping lawn across from the mini beach. Downy woodpeckers are also often seen at Pier 1, especially in the trees along with wooded paths adjacent to the main park path. I do see them occasionally at Pier 6 meadow.

