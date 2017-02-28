« lurnos: Get to know me meme – [5/7] animated movies: Tangled…

Georges Buysse (Belgian, 1864 – 1916)  Winter…

amare-habeo:

Georges

Buysse (Belgian, 1864 – 1916) 

Winter view on the banks of the Lys (Vue hivernale aux bords de la Lys), N/D

Oil on canvas, 35,5 x 50 cm

