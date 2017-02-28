amare-habeo: Georges Buysse (Belgian, 1864 – 1916) Winter…
Georges
Buysse (Belgian, 1864 – 1916)
Winter view on the banks of the Lys (Vue hivernale aux bords de la Lys), N/D
Oil on canvas, 35,5 x 50 cm
