hylablog:

Autumn comes to an end and the season of hardship for many species begins. Winter has its very own charme, everything is quiet and slow. Most animals are hidden or left for warmer places. Only a few birds and mammals are about facing the harsh conditions and creating very special photo opportunities.

This here is a Eurasian Coot, a very common bird to be found in most lakes around Europe. #winter #birding #ornithology #snow (hier: Göttinger Kiessee)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2m5vNlX.

Tags: coots for sally.