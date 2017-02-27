radiohead – the numbersIt holds us like a phantomIt touches like…
radiohead – the numbers
It holds us like a phantom
It touches like a breeze
It shines its understanding
See the moon smiling
Open on all channels
Ready to receive
And we’re not at the mercy
Of your chimeras and spells
Your chimeras and spells
We are of the earth
To her we do return
The future is inside us
It’s not somewhere else
It’s not somewhere else
It’s not somewhere else
One day at a time
We call upon the people
People have this power
The numbers don’t decide
Your system is a lie
The river running dry
The wings of a butterfly
And you may pour us away like soup
Like we’re pretty broken flowers
We’ll take back what is ours
We’ll take back what is ours
One day at a time
Written by Colin Greenfield, Jonathan Greenwood, Edward John O’ Brien, Philip Selway, Thomas Yorke • Copyright © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mBEIIN.
Tags: 2359, silent spring, radiohead, the numbers, it's not somewhere else, the future is inside us.