radiohead – the numbers

It holds us like a phantom

It touches like a breeze

It shines its understanding

See the moon smiling

Open on all channels

Ready to receive

And we’re not at the mercy

Of your chimeras and spells

Your chimeras and spells

We are of the earth

To her we do return

The future is inside us

It’s not somewhere else

It’s not somewhere else

It’s not somewhere else

One day at a time

We call upon the people

People have this power

The numbers don’t decide

Your system is a lie

The river running dry

The wings of a butterfly

And you may pour us away like soup

Like we’re pretty broken flowers

We’ll take back what is ours

We’ll take back what is ours

One day at a time

Written by Colin Greenfield, Jonathan Greenwood, Edward John O’ Brien, Philip Selway, Thomas Yorke • Copyright © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mBEIIN.

Tags: 2359, silent spring, radiohead, the numbers, it's not somewhere else, the future is inside us.