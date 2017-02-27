« wigmund: From Canadian Wildlife Federation Photo of the Day;…

radiohead – the numbersIt holds us like a phantomIt touches like…

radiohead – the numbers

It holds us like a phantom
It touches like a breeze
It shines its understanding
See the moon smiling

Open on all channels
Ready to receive
And we’re not at the mercy
Of your chimeras and spells
Your chimeras and spells

We are of the earth
To her we do return
The future is inside us
It’s not somewhere else
It’s not somewhere else
It’s not somewhere else

One day at a time

We call upon the people
People have this power
The numbers don’t decide
Your system is a lie
The river running dry
The wings of a butterfly
And you may pour us away like soup
Like we’re pretty broken flowers
We’ll take back what is ours
We’ll take back what is ours

One day at a time

Written by Colin Greenfield, Jonathan Greenwood, Edward John O’ Brien, Philip Selway, Thomas Yorke • Copyright © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mBEIIN.

Tags: 2359, silent spring, radiohead, the numbers, it's not somewhere else, the future is inside us.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, February 27th, 2017 at 12:00 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.