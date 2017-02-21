womenwearingwolves:

Guys.

Okay only four to five of you are left because I’ve been having (justified) temper tantrums, rephrase to:

ONE FRIEND:

I went to Mexico the day of the inauguration like an asshole except I’d planned it for awhile except whatever

and I didn’t even really have the best time or understand anything while I was there except yoga yoga yoga breathe breathe breathe eat some seeds etc.

but I kept it up at home and I’ve now lost 7% of my weight which is healthy, a bit more to go to really be healthy but still,

but then tonight I went and bought myself my favorite bottle of red wine and a skirt steak and just said whatever

and really the message here is I say the same things to the same people in different octaves hoping for change