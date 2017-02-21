womenwearingwolves: Guys.Okay only four to five of you are left because I’ve been having…
Guys.
Okay only four to five of you are left because I’ve been having (justified) temper tantrums, rephrase to:
ONE FRIEND:
I went to Mexico the day of the inauguration like an asshole except I’d planned it for awhile except whatever
and I didn’t even really have the best time or understand anything while I was there except yoga yoga yoga breathe breathe breathe eat some seeds etc.
but I kept it up at home and I’ve now lost 7% of my weight which is healthy, a bit more to go to really be healthy but still,
but then tonight I went and bought myself my favorite bottle of red wine and a skirt steak and just said whatever
and really the message here is I say the same things to the same people in different octaves hoping for change
