« legionofpotatoes: I have crossed the horizon to find…

womenwearingwolves: Guys.Okay only four to five of you are left because I’ve been having…

womenwearingwolves:

Guys.

Okay only four to five of you are left because I’ve been having (justified) temper tantrums, rephrase to:
ONE FRIEND:

I went to Mexico the day of the inauguration like an asshole except I’d planned it for awhile except whatever

and I didn’t even really have the best time or understand anything while I was there except yoga yoga yoga breathe breathe breathe eat some seeds etc.

but I kept it up at home and I’ve now lost 7% of my weight which is healthy, a bit more to go to really be healthy but still, 

but then tonight I went and bought myself my favorite bottle of red wine and a skirt steak and just said whatever

and really the message here is I say the same things to the same people in different octaves hoping for change 

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kKoalm.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 at 9:32 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.