legionofpotatoes: I have crossed the horizon to find…
I have crossed the horizon to find you.
Moana was incredible.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ltBUhk.
Tags: whoa.
I have crossed the horizon to find you.
Moana was incredible.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ltBUhk.
Tags: whoa.
This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 at 9:27 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.