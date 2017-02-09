sylvia-morris-reblogs:

*happy dance*

The Australian Society of Authors has a showcase of illustrators called The Style File and I am now on it!

I applied early last year and was unsuccessful, but applied again in November and was accepted! I’m super excited because (a) the other illustrators on there are really cool and some of them are people I really look up to in the Oz industry and (b) bc honestly the validation that my work has improved up to a standard that, like, they feel comfortable promoting is pretty nice.

So yeah, go check it out! Or don’t, really, it’s just art that you’ve seen on my art blog (and in lower res), I just wanted to share the excitement :)