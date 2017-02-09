somerandomblog: *follows me*
somerandomblog: *follows me*
me: don’t be a porn blog don’t be a porn blog don’t be
somerandomblog: *isn’t a porn blog*
me: yes!
me: *follows back in gratitude*
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2k91if8.
Disclaimer: See domain name.