iridessence:

trumpetfemale87: dadd: godpenis: I’m crying I think I want a sloth now what even are sloths Animate coconut “thank you… for the treat… but I am not current… ly hungry so… I will come and… hug you… :^)”

Tags: ima watch this every time something's bothering me, cos by the end i won't be bothered anymore.