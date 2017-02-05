halloweden replied to your photoset “halloweden: a v good day at one of my favorite places in the…

halloweden

I totally understand what you’re saying! But I’ve actually grown to appreciate this place more lately since having many discussions with my art management intern advisor talking about the accessibility of art. I love that it’s a little oasis filled with both originals and copies of pieces you would normally have to go to a place like the louvre to see. I feel like in that sense Hearst accomplished making a museum for everyone

I’d love hearing more about some of your favorites there. I’ve only done the “great rooms” tour. @anonsally mentioned to me how much she liked seeing the kitchens, and I’d definitely like to do that tour some day.

I can’t imagine spending the $750 (!) for a private tour, but it’s fun to imagine what that would be like.

