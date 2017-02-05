« halloweden replied to your photoset “halloweden: a v good day at one of my favorite places in the…

dendroica: Mourning Dove (by me)

dendroica:

Mourning Dove (by me)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kwVg4F.

Tags: woo, modo, favorite columbid, making a comeback locally, or maybe I should say, ooh ah... ooh... ooh ooh....

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, February 5th, 2017 at 6:00 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.