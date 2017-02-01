Start Volunteering

actionfriday:

It’s been a tough week for many of us, who have found our fears about the new administration confirmed. I know that I’ve felt overwhelmed, downtrodden, and discouraged many times in the past week. But tomorrow I’m going to volunteer training for an organization I care a lot about. I’m new to volunteering, as I’m new to a lot of activism. But in this national climate it’s become a necessity to get more involved in my community. It’s also been rewarding and healing for me personally. In addition to helping my community, volunteering helps me by forcing my to shut down my screens, make connections with new people, and see my direct impact on the world around me. So this week I encourage you to do some research, make a commitment, and reach out to an organization to volunteer.

* First, assess your availability. Determine how many hours you can commit in a week or month, and what days and times you have free. Determine the number of months you will be able to volunteer at one location. This information will be handy when you are seeking opportunities and connecting with volunteer coordinators.

* Consider what kind of organization you’d like to volunteer for. What issue concerns you the most? Which excites you the most? Women’s rights, immigration assistance, LGBTQ issues, environmental concerns? Look for organizations that align with your values and passions. Don’t be afraid to pick one thing. I’ve hesitated in the past because it’s been hard to choose one issue as the Most Important to me. That doesn’t help anyone. Choose something that interests you and dive in. If enough of us do that we’ll cover a lot of ground.

* Think about what you can offer. Do you have any special skills? Most of you reading this are social media savvy. How many of you knit? Can you program? Are you good with kids? Can you cook? Are you a good public speaker or good at organizing files or good at writing? Play to your strengths. Most importantly, choose something you enjoy. This will keep you committed.

* Do some research. A fantastic source for finding volunteer opportunities is Volunteer Match. You can filter by location, cause, and date. This is an incredible resource that was written a few years ago but has a lot of sound advice and links to different ongoing volunteer opportunities sorted by cause. I also recommend that you talk with some friends – I found my volunteer position by asking a very involved friend if she had any recommendations.

* Actually apply. It’s easy enough to do research, poke around a bit, and wander off without actually applying to anything. I am guilty of this myself. Once you send in an application or make a call, you are much more likely to follow through. Remember that it doesn’t have to be the perfect fit, the perfect organization, or the perfect cause. It’s volunteering – if you don’t like it you can find something else. Find an application, fill out a form, give your email, and submit it.

* Give it a chance. It takes time to warm up to something new. Volunteering is often a big commitment (although there are drop-in and occasional volunteer opportunities too!) Organizations rely on consistent volunteers. Give it some time to pan out, and if it doesn’t work for you don’t be afraid to try something else.

Quick link roundup of some national organizations that take volunteers (be sure to look at your local organizations too!):

ACLU

The Trevor Project

Red Cross

International Rescue Committee

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Sierra Club volunteer vacations

Planned Parenthood

Habitat for Humanity

Meals on Wheels

Humane Society