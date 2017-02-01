“Don’t worry about your body.

It isn’t as small as it once was,

but honestly, the world

needs more of you.

You look in the mirror

like you’ve done something wrong,

but you are perfect.

Anyone who says otherwise

is telling a lie

to make you feel weak.

And you know better.

You have survived every single day

for as long as

you’ve been alive.

You could spit fire

if you wanted.”

– Clementine von Radics, “A Poem For My Mother When She Doesn’t Feel Beautiful” (via over-the-rainbows)

