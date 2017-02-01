“Don’t worry about your body. It isn’t as small as it once was, but honestly, the world needs more…”
“Don’t worry about your body.
It isn’t as small as it once was,
but honestly, the world
needs more of you.
You look in the mirror
like you’ve done something wrong,
but you are perfect.
Anyone who says otherwise
is telling a lie
to make you feel weak.
And you know better.
You have survived every single day
for as long as
you’ve been alive.
You could spit fire
if you wanted.”
– Clementine von Radics, “A Poem For My Mother When She Doesn’t Feel Beautiful” (via over-the-rainbows)
