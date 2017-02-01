sixpenceee: The Queen aging over time through…

sixpenceee:

Tags: weird how art gets inside us, invades our lives so thoroughly, royal portraiture is art, so here she is, on the money I use to buy a latte, a pair of shoes, bread, and not just her, the artist, subverting my perspective, rewiring my view of the world, I look at these images, and I don't see Elizabeth II, I see claire foy's elizabeth, feel sympathy for her struggles with margeret, and pride at how she told off those ministers, and it's all just rather amazing to me when I think about it, this intentional crafting of symbol and meaning, and how effective it is, how it rules me, like a distant monarch, glimpsed in the reflection, of a held-aloft compact.