lies:

natgeofound: Women use compact mirrors in packed crowd to catch sight of the queen in London, June 1966.

Photograph by James P. Blair, National Geographic Required to have individual mirrors to maintain conformity with patriarchal expectations, eyelines blocked by the male height differential, they spontaneously craft personal periscopes to obtain a view of their (female) sovereign. Women are awesome.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jXzmcs.