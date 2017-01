wingedjewels:

Tufted Flower Kisser by S.J. Trinidad & Tobago Nature Via Flickr:



The Tufted Coquette can easily mistaken for a huge bumblebee, it is our smallest bird on Trinidad & Tobago. Also a contender for the second smallest bird in the world, beaten in size only by the Bee hummingbird of Cuba.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jAFPJX.