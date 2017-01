thefilmstage:

“If you listen, you learn; if you talk, you don’t.” R.I.P. John Hurt, who has passed away at the age of 77.

Tags: sigh, I don't think I've ever geeked out about him here, but he was one of my faves growing up, cry of the penguins is a great movie, the naked civil servant, elephant man, a man for all seasons, and I'd forgotten until now, that he voiced hazel for the animated watership down.