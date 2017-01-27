mamaleh6994:

For those who don’t know, my dad was born originally in France and didn’t move to America until he was six. His entire family is European and Jewish.

All my life, I’ve been raised to know that the entirety of that side of the family experienced head-on the effects of being a Jew in Europe during World War II, but I’ve only ever been given bits and pieces of information about what they actually went through.

My dad today sent me an email giving a quick overview of what Henri and Suzanne – his parents – went through.

I want to post these stories here for me to be able to find easily, and also because I feel like it’s important information for anyone to read if they’d like to. We hear statistics about the Holocaust all the time, but it’s different to get specific names and stories.

So, if you’re interested, my dad’s email is under the cut.

Keep reading