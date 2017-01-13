propitlikeithot: excitedandpirates: ardatli: twistedingenue: c…
This is fun!
Reblog with your poor explanation!
I enter codes so that dudes with hammers can have help when they’re sick or old.
I break your electric stuff when you don’t want it no more.
I tap very loudly on my keyboard so insurance vendors can fight each other for big-ass client business.
Three different sets of people yell at me about three separate things they want implemented. I then yell at a different set of people to do what the other people want done. Then I travel to the place to make sure the people I yelled at did what I told them to so I don’t get yelled at again.
I make my money from a company who makes its money by taking the money earned by people who trust them with their money. I also run reports on who makes more money and where they put it. Money.
I run a team that makes people online feel like they need to click things for information. I then force them to consume extra things that they don’t want. I also spend a lot of time trying to not piss off very rich public figures with giant egos.
I use computers and mathematical equations that don’t make any sense to figure out how few people are needed to do a job so as little money is spent as possible
[♫ that’s the technology-being-use-to-exploit-workers-under-the-guise-of-efficiency raaaaagggg ♫]
I use my extensive knowledge of a particular product to put outdated system admins out of work
[♫ that’s the i’m-going-to-be-the-first-against-the-wall-when-the-proletariat-rises raaaaaag ♫]
(sorry for ripping you off david)
(sorry not sorry)
I encourage adults who act like children to act like adults.
I try to make online services make sense to mostly men who sell things really fast (currebt project).
I tell people where books are.
I make sure the machines that give off particles that might give you cancer give off the right amount of particles.
Also I know how magnets work?
I put dirty books and movies/CDs into piles. If they are very dirty or broken, I put them in a special pile of shame. I’m in grad school so I can take the piles of dirty books and give them to other people.
People who are bad with computers call me.
I stalk the wealthy.
I judge you based on your engagement ring.
I think about dead people’s clothes.
I take clothes off of people and put them in different clothes. Really fast.
I carry things back and forth from one place to another in an endless cycle.
I stare in consternation at computer code that does not work, occasionally tapping randomly at the keys before resuming my staring.
