martinsaurus:

sunshinetoday: badassbettyrizzo :

BUT CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW BILL CLINTON MOUTHES “THAT’S MY GIRL” CAN WE FUCKING TALK ABOUT THAT. Listen, I voted for her, but in my heart I don’t know that I’ve had many moments of truly liking or admiring her. But this moment? This poise? This complete self-control (in a situation where sexist men would expect her to be falling apart)? I have never been prouder or more admiring of someone. I agree, Bill. That’s our girl.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2j9g8yq.

Tags: hrc ftw.