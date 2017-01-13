annemckinnell:

I wasn’t going to write this post. 2016 was a pretty shitty year for me. I didn’t actually spend that much time photographing, so I didn’t think I would have 10 good shots to show for myself.

But, in an effort to find light in the darkness, to find a glimmer of hope, and perhaps discover that not everything was bad, I decided to take a look through my archives and see what I could find. Maybe not 10 but maybe I would find something worthwhile.

Much to my surprise I did find 10. More than that, I found 10 landscape images and 10 wildlife images that I really like and am proud of.

That just proves to me, once again, that photography helps me find the good in the sea of bad.

I hope that if you had a bad year, you’ll take a few minutes to look back and try to find the good moments to remember. It’s too easy to let all the bad things take over until it feels like that’s all there was. It’s not true. There are good things in the world, we just have to put more effort into finding them and remembering them.

Here are my top 10 landscape photos of 2016:

http://ift.tt/2joDoYf