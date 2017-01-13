« sineadpersaud: up-one-cupcake: Dear @shipwreckedcomedy … thank…

days-of-reading: Adam Zagajewski, “Try to Praise the Mutilated…

days-of-reading:

Adam Zagajewski, “Try to Praise the Mutilated World”

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jMC2up.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, January 13th, 2017 at 8:05 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.