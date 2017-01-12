sylvia-morris: sylvia-morris: Okay so here is your guide to my…

sylvia-morris:

Okay so here is your guide to my art for the auction:

Choose between the style of (a) the top three pictures or (b) the final 3 pictures. I can do close up portraits or fully rendered scenes, depending on what you want. These pictures are here to show you what you will get in terms of background, detail, style etc.

In the middle I’ve included some fan art that is older (and less representative of my current style + background-drawing-ability), just to assure you that I can draw likenesses too. The picture of the couple in the cafe are also real people but will probably only provide reassurance to like 3 people on here.

Fandoms include (but are not limited to):

Movies:

Star Wars

A United Kingdom

Moana (but also really most Disney)

Attack the Block

Austen adaptations

Ghostbusters

LoTR

TV:

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries

Merlin

The Get Down

Stranger Things

The Expanse

The West Wing

Doc Martin

Death in Paradise

No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency

Corner Gas

North and South

etc. I watch a lot of tv.

Web:

Check Please!

LBD

Carmilla

Shipwrecked and/or Yulin Kuang (anything)

Project Green Gables

Kalamatea (AoJE or AFP)

NMTD

Books:

Harry Potter

Carry On (or other Rainbow Rowell)

Austen

Games:

Portal

The Witness

Myst

Obduction

If you want an unlisted fandom: just ask.