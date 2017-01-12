sylvia-morris: sylvia-morris: Okay so here is your guide to my…
Style: Portrait
Style: Story
Style: Couple + Likeness + Commission
Likeness
Likeness
Likeness
Likeness
Style 2
Style 2
Style 2
Okay so here is your guide to my art for the auction:
Choose between the style of (a) the top three pictures or (b) the final 3 pictures. I can do close up portraits or fully rendered scenes, depending on what you want. These pictures are here to show you what you will get in terms of background, detail, style etc.
In the middle I’ve included some fan art that is older (and less representative of my current style + background-drawing-ability), just to assure you that I can draw likenesses too.
The picture of the couple in the cafe are also real people but will probably only provide reassurance to like 3 people on here.
Fandoms include (but are not limited to):
Movies:
- Star Wars
- A United Kingdom
- Moana (but also really most Disney)
- Attack the Block
- Austen adaptations
- Ghostbusters
- LoTR
TV:
- Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries
- Merlin
- The Get Down
- Stranger Things
- The Expanse
- The West Wing
- Doc Martin
- Death in Paradise
- No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency
- Corner Gas
- North and South
- etc. I watch a lot of tv.
Web:
- Check Please!
- LBD
- Carmilla
- Shipwrecked and/or Yulin Kuang (anything)
- Project Green Gables
- Kalamatea (AoJE or AFP)
- NMTD
Books:
- Harry Potter
- Carry On (or other Rainbow Rowell)
- Austen
Games:
- Portal
- The Witness
- Myst
- Obduction
If you want an unlisted fandom: just ask.
Bidding is now open! If you want to put in a bid for me: check the bidding status here, and fill in a bidding form here.
Reminder: all your money goes direct to the charity you choose (from the list collated by FTH organisers).
NB: my offer is PG only, and if you’re really fussy about exactly what you want, and it’s outside the range of things you’ve seen me draw by a long way, just send me a message first to check that I will be confident to draw it.
Bidding closes 11:59 EST (US) Jan 19.
That someone who lives on the opposite side of the world is donating her time and skill to help us yanks with a problem we very much created for ourselves is humbling and inspiring.
