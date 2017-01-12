« notordinaryfashion: Laurence Xu F/W 2015-16

200 buses have applied for city parking on Inauguration Day. 1,200 have applied for the Women’s March.

This makes me very happy. Also, I heard a fantastic interview with the Women’s March organizers, Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour, on the second half of this podcast.

Endorsing the podcast rec. I listened to it (thanks to you) and it was great.

