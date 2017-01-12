200 buses have applied for city parking on Inauguration Day. 1,200 have applied for the Women’s March.
This makes me very happy. Also, I heard a fantastic interview with the Women’s March organizers, Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour, on the second half of this podcast.
Endorsing the podcast rec. I listened to it (thanks to you) and it was great.
Tags: politics, also endorsing dudes following the leadership of women, we've tried the other approach for a while, and it's not working out so great.