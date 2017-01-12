quienesesachica: archivesofamericanart: John Singer Sargent…
John Singer Sargent was born on this day in 1856.
One of our most popular photographs offers a peek inside his studio at 41 boulevard Berthier in Paris, ca. 1884. Sargent kept the painting Madame X in his studio after it created a scandal at the Salon of 1884. He eventually exhibited it in London, Berlin, Rome, and San Francisco before selling it to the Metropolitan Museum of art in 1916.
That’s the painging some have told me it looks like me (though I don’t see the resemblance). I didn’t knew it had caused so much scandal, that’s fun.
I hope to see it one day.
