mymusicspacescifiarthistory: Today is John Singer Sargent’s…

Today is John Singer Sargent’s birthday Here’s some of his artwork and where it can be seen. 1. John Singer Sargent, Photographer Sidney Carter, 1920, Gelatin silver print. 2. Madam X, Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC NY 3. The B&W picture is as the paint was when 1st shown, the strap off her shoulder cause a huge scandal, I recommend book Strapless about it. He changed the painting after 1st showing. 4. El Jaleo, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston MA (my favorite) 5. Isabella Stewart Gardner, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston MA 6. The Daughters of Edward Darley Boit,

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston MA 7. Is how the painting is framed by the original vases at MFA. 8. Theodore Roosevelt,

National Portrait Gallery, Washington DC (When it’s not in the White House) 9. Nonchaloir (Repose), National Gallery of Art, Washington DC

