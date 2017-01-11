shipwreckedcomedy:                        We’ve been accepted…

« Photo

                       We’ve been accepted to Seattle Web Fest 2017!

Friends! We are so excited to announce that Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party will be making its US festival debut at the Seattle Web Fest on March 11, 2017

We’re honored to be among this year’s official selections and we will keep you updated about whether or not we’ll be attending in person. Either way, if you’re in the PNW, we hope you’ll don your dinner party finest and come support Poe Party at the fest!

