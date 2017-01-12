my-lovely-madness: Paris Opera Corps de ballet in Giselle
Paris Opera Corps de ballet in Giselle
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jnLT6r.
Tags: giselle, the willis, the ghostly spirits, of maidens betrayed by their lovers.
