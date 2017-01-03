Can you write an Annabel and Lenore fic where they go round Avenging women who have been Wronged by men? (Maybe throw a cheeky LBD Lydia reference in, if that’s not too much to ask?) Thank you!! ♥

THIS IS DEFINITELY NOT TOO MUCH TO ASK OH MY GOSH I LOVE THIS

Legend tells of two girls – two ghosts – two shadows, lurking on the edges of the world we know. One is made of fire; one of smoke, and you never see one without the other. They are an omen, a reckoning, a murmur in the ear of the traitors they condemn.

It is said that, once, they lived and loved and lost, but that was long enough ago that there is no one left to tell their story. Just the shadows they inhabit. Just the poems. Just each other.

Legend tells of two girls – one of fire, one of smoke; they come in the night; one tends to the burns of the scorned, the hurt, the melancholy, and one listens to the tearful stories, and when the sun rises, they set fire to the worlds of the men who hurt them.

