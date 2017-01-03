lauren:

This past year I’ve been making one of those “a second every day” videos. Feels great to have finally finished it! 9 months spent at sea, 2 in Brooklyn and the remaining somewhere in between. So here’s my 2016 in 3 minutes 30 seconds. Top year! ❤️

I watched this whole thing hoping for a glimpse of @fvfarm. And there she was (I think?) from the recent Christmas shot at the very end. Yay!

Thank you for sharing this. Besides a glimpse of the coolest person on Tumblr, I loved the shots that showed my part of the world (the central coast of California). Also, polar travel is amazing!

