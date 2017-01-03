lauren: This past year I’ve been making one of those “a second…
This past year I’ve been making one of those “a second every day” videos. Feels great to have finally finished it! 9 months spent at sea, 2 in Brooklyn and the remaining somewhere in between. So here’s my 2016 in 3 minutes 30 seconds. Top year! ❤️
I watched this whole thing hoping for a glimpse of @fvfarm. And there she was (I think?) from the recent Christmas shot at the very end. Yay!
Thank you for sharing this. Besides a glimpse of the coolest person on Tumblr, I loved the shots that showed my part of the world (the central coast of California). Also, polar travel is amazing!
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2iB4e02.