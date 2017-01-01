School of Seven Bells – Music Takes Me

I hear you in the trees

Swaying as you sing to me (to me)

Feeling as your heart

Pulses through my weary body

Taking off the tears

And the heartache that I carry

Time to throw it down (down)

Time to light it up (up)

Raise it to the sky and watch it

Burn, burn, burn, burn

These days I’m feeling the sun come through

Stealing the starry sky

Revealing the magic show to me tonight

I’m feeling the moon come through

Stars sway under my feet

The lights all around me glow

And music takes me

I feel you as I breathe

Sing the songs you sang to me

I hear you when I sleep

Singing with me as I dream

And I just want to say

Thank you, thank you for all you gave

Thrown by the sound (sound)

Time to light it up (up)

Raise it to the sky and watch it

Burn, burn, burn, burn

This isn’t about being right

I’m just trying to follow

This life where it goes

It’s a gamble

I keep you wasting my time

With the daggers when guarding the

Love in my heart is the battle

Out at the house to the city

The fire that led me, accused me

The fire that feeds me

I’ll be remembering always the fire

That wasn’t my sea is the one who

Redeemed me

These days I’m feeling the sun come through

Stealing the starry sky

Revealing the magic show to me tonight

I’m feeling the moon come through

Stars sway under my feet

The lights all around me glow

And music takes me

These days I’m feeling the sun come through

Stealing the starry sky

Revealing the magic show to me tonight

I’m feeling the moon come through

Stars sway under my feet

The lights all around me glow

And music takes me

Tags: 2359, sviib, music takes me, i originally scheduled this as my 2359 post, on 2016-11-08, b/c I expected its hopeful tone, would be appropriate, spoiler: it wasn't, so I replaced it with another post, a quote from one of the wiser people I know, that was helping me deal, but I've kept this one in my drafts, alejandra said in an interview, that the lyrics for this song, were the only ones on sviib, written after benjamin's death, she said she doesn't see the album as a euology, but a celebration, time to throw it down, time to light it up, raise it to the sky and watch it, burn burn burn burn.