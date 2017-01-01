School of Seven Bells – Music Takes MeI hear you in the…
School of Seven Bells – Music Takes Me
I hear you in the trees
Swaying as you sing to me (to me)
Feeling as your heart
Pulses through my weary body
Taking off the tears
And the heartache that I carry
Time to throw it down (down)
Time to light it up (up)
Raise it to the sky and watch it
Burn, burn, burn, burn
These days I’m feeling the sun come through
Stealing the starry sky
Revealing the magic show to me tonight
I’m feeling the moon come through
Stars sway under my feet
The lights all around me glow
And music takes me
I feel you as I breathe
Sing the songs you sang to me
I hear you when I sleep
Singing with me as I dream
And I just want to say
Thank you, thank you for all you gave
Thrown by the sound (sound)
Time to light it up (up)
Raise it to the sky and watch it
Burn, burn, burn, burn
This isn’t about being right
I’m just trying to follow
This life where it goes
It’s a gamble
I keep you wasting my time
With the daggers when guarding the
Love in my heart is the battle
Out at the house to the city
The fire that led me, accused me
The fire that feeds me
I’ll be remembering always the fire
That wasn’t my sea is the one who
Redeemed me
These days I’m feeling the sun come through
Stealing the starry sky
Revealing the magic show to me tonight
I’m feeling the moon come through
Stars sway under my feet
The lights all around me glow
And music takes me
These days I’m feeling the sun come through
Stealing the starry sky
Revealing the magic show to me tonight
I’m feeling the moon come through
Stars sway under my feet
The lights all around me glow
And music takes me
Tags: 2359, sviib, music takes me, i originally scheduled this as my 2359 post, on 2016-11-08, b/c I expected its hopeful tone, would be appropriate, spoiler: it wasn't, so I replaced it with another post, a quote from one of the wiser people I know, that was helping me deal, but I've kept this one in my drafts, alejandra said in an interview, that the lyrics for this song, were the only ones on sviib, written after benjamin's death, she said she doesn't see the album as a euology, but a celebration, time to throw it down, time to light it up, raise it to the sky and watch it, burn burn burn burn.