black-to-the-bones: Islamophobia is REAL and we need to start a…

Islamophobia is REAL and we need to start a conversation about that. 1. Don’t text in Arabic. 2. Don’t scribble on your notepad. 3. Don’t speak Arabic on the phone. 4. Don’t speak Arabic to your friend. 5. Don’t ask for a glass of water. 6. Don’t ask for a harness for your child. 7. Don’t wear a beard. 8. Don’t make a pilgrimage. 9. Don’t ask for another Diet Coke. 10. Don’t upgrade to business class. 11. Don’t wear the wrong shirt. 12. Don’t sweat. 13. Don’t read a book. 14. Don’t be a Bollywood celebrity. 15. Don’t be 6 years old and have a common name. 16. Don’t complain about a four-hour delay. 17. Don’t switch seats. 18. Don’t watch a video on your smartphone. 19. Don’t look at a flight attendant. 20. Don’t look foreign. 21. Don’t have a Muslim name. 22. Don’t be a refugee. 23. Don’t live in Australia. 24. Don’t wear a turban. 25. Don’t be Sikh. 26. Don’t be Muslim. SOURCE

