« black-to-the-bones: Islamophobia is REAL and we need to start a…

marjorierose: I saw Arrival last night (I loved it) and some of…

marjorierose:

I saw Arrival last night (I loved it) and some of the music reminded me strongly of this piece, Nico Muhly’s “Mothertongue.” Which would also fit in very well to the movie, so if anyone is making a playlist of Arrival-ish music, you should include it.

Hat tip to Nadia Sirota and Meet the Composer for introducing me to Muhly, and to most of the other new-classical composers I know anything about.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2h8mw6f.

Tags: 2359, nico muhly, mothertongue.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, December 23rd, 2016 at 12:03 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.