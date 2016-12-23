marjorierose:

I saw Arrival last night (I loved it) and some of the music reminded me strongly of this piece, Nico Muhly’s “Mothertongue.” Which would also fit in very well to the movie, so if anyone is making a playlist of Arrival-ish music, you should include it.

Hat tip to Nadia Sirota and Meet the Composer for introducing me to Muhly, and to most of the other new-classical composers I know anything about.