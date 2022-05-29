letyourfantasiesunwind1:

– Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen. Introduced by Sebastian Faulks, illustrated by Anna and Elena Balbusso (Folio Society Ed, 2013) Anna and Elena Balbusso are an internationally recognised team of Italian artists (twins). Together they have received more than 70 international awards, including the New York Society of Illustrators’ Steven Dohanos Award and the Los Angeles Society of Illustrators’ Joseph Morgan Henninger Award. For three consecutive years (2011–13) they were awarded the Gold Medal in the book category of the Society of Illustrators Awards

