Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/685206956115476480.
Tags: 0037, b/c this was a 2359 post, but I stayed up late and missed the 2359 posting window.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at 1:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.