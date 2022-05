fthgurdy:

Lots of birdsong in this one. How many can you recognise? @lies get over here

my birdsong knowledge is hyperlocal. I’m not sure where we are in this video, but I’m p. sure it’s not where I live. so unfortunately I’d be on very shaky ground trying to opine.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/684619444852523008.