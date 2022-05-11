«
»

ginnyweatherby:

even more Encanto text posts

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/683966436162551808.

Tags: encanto, we queue.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 at 8:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.