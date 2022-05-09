honeymushroom:

i love inaturalist because you can post any organism and somebody with a name like “UNGULATELOVER56″ or “BIRDER4LIFE” or “havestman-man” will come identify it and then you go to their profile and its like “I’ve studied jumping spiders my whole life since i was 1 year old i know every species ive identified 80,492 photos on inaturalist id rather be a spider than a human” its charming

Kind of a tumblr vibe.

I’ve never really been able to get into iNaturalist; I’m so wrapped up in eBird that I all my energy goes there. But I’m happy it exists.

