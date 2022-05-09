jaynaneeya:

Day 9 – Behind the Scenes

I absolutely love all MK/Shipwrecked BTS content, and so greatly appreciate the time she spends putting it together for us. If I had to pick one favorite video, it would probably be the Poe Party Kickstarter one because it’s so fun watching her go from overwhelmed with nerves and worry to overwhelmed with gratitude for the enthusiasm of the backers. The first time I watched it right after the campaign ended I felt even prouder than I already was to have supported this project, and MK’s speech at the end about how much it meant to her to see so many people get so excited about it still gives me all the feels.