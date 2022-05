dduane:

stephanidftba: myfaveisnormal: memewhore: [Video description: A compilation of clips from Star Trek: The Next Generation showing the instances in which Picard pulled his shirt. It is edited so that every time he pulls his shirt, his badge flies off of his uniform with a ‘pop’ sound. End description] I’ll never get tired of reblogging this. I wish it had happened in real time on my watch. :)

