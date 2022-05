sew-birb:

thc-mx-deactivated20210619: feminist-space: beaft: beaft: beaft: my favourite instagram account is “wheredoesthepeecomeout” and it’s run by a girl who asks men on tinder where cis women pee from and then documents their answers some highlights: everybody sit down we have a winner Oh my fucking God lmao Pee does come from the bloodstream, but I’d be real worried if that was where it came out

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/683508377721159680.