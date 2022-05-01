«

tmbyykk:

“When you are washing the dishes, washing the dishes must be the most important thing in your life. Just as when you are drinking tea, drinking tea must be the most important thing in your life. Drink your tea slowly and reverently, as if it is the axis on which the whole world revolves—slowly, evenly, without rushing toward the future. Live the actual moment. Only this actual moment is life.”

— Thich Nhat Hanh  (via aspiritualwarrior)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/683098214140968960.

