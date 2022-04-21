lichenaday:

Pannaria lurida

Wrinkled shingle lichen

You wanna know why I love lichens? Why I really love lichens? It’s cause they’re weird. Absolute weirdos. Total freaks of nature. And I think, inside all of us, we also think we’re totally weird. And so we can relate to these little symbiotic mutants. When they’re like, “hey, I’m gonna look like a leaf, but I’m not a plant. And I’m not just a fungi. I am indescribably. Also I want to be gray. With red spots. And really wrinkly. Deal with.” Like, yes girl. You do you. #goals. And P. lurida was so obsessed with being unique and odd that it is actually divided into 3 subspecies: subsp. lurida, subsp. russellii, and subsp. quercicola. Which like, I feel so hard. Honestly the me I am in a big group vs the me I am around my conservative family vs the me I am at home with my cats might as well be three different subspecies, they are so different. Basically what I am trying to say is that I admire these little oddballs, these anomalies we get to share the planet with. And maybe it’s because *I* also feel totally unique and variable and different, and isn’t that the most common thing of all?

