The remnants of a Lake Michigan shipwreck, possibly the schooner Contest, lost in 1882, were exposed by high water and harsh winds near Whitehall in December 2019, by John Hanson 2019
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681792116945567744.
