«

anyataylorjoy:

EMMA 
2020, dir. Autumn de Wilde

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681376869094948864.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 at 5:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.