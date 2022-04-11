«
»

lummophoenix:

Bruno Madrigal and glowing eyes (Encanto, 2021)

Bonus:

image

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681248525077594113.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, April 11th, 2022 at 7:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.